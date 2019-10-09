Cocoa Powder Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Cocoa Powder Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Cocoa Powder Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Cocoa Powder Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cocoa Powder Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

According to market research, the global cocoa powder market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Rapidly evolving chocolate industries in developing nations are foreseen to increase the demand for cocoa beans and cocoa powder as intermediates. Surging significance of coating in the processing of fruits, vegetables, and other cereals for enhancing the flavour is projected to improve the product demand during the forecast period. The cocoa powder has a broad range of applications in several industry verticals including functional food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, confectionery, and cosmetics, on account of its health and skin-related benefits. Cocoa powder has got outstanding antioxidant properties.

This product can effectively help in the regulation of fatigue syndrome and in lessening the impact of hypertension. There has been an increasing demand for high-quality chocolate variants, such as milk chocolate, dark chocolates, and brownies, across the globe. This factor is projected to increase the growth of the cocoa powder market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased availability of chocolates in distinct flavours including vanilla, mint, and coffee is anticipated to have a favourable impact on the global cocoa powder market. Cocoa plants are highly susceptible to pests/insects and are extremely vulnerable to harsh climatic conditions, like extremely dry weather.

Farmers encounter several challenges pertaining to crop yield and profitability due to weed accumulation, which enhances the risk of crop destruction. Also, most farmers have shifted their focus towards the cultivation of other high-yield crops. These challenges are expected to negatively influence the global supply dynamics, thereby impeding the market growth. Cocoa powder is utilized as an additive in the preparation of chocolate syrups, biscuits, cakes, and chocolate confectioneries. The surging significance of alkalized cocoa powder as a flavour enhancer in premium chocolate products, on account of its proficiency to enhance solubility and reduce the acidity, is expected to increase the product demand.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Barry Callebaut

Plot Ghana

Dutch Cocoa

Cocoa Processing Company Limited

Indcresa

Blommer

JB Foods Limited

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2696172-2015-2023-world-cocoa-powder-market-research-report-by-product

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cocoa Powder market. This report focused on Cocoa Powder market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cocoa Powder Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Cocoa Powder Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Cocoa Powder industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Cocoa Powder industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Market Segmentation

According to market research, the global cocoa powder market can be analyzed on the basis of major product types, crucial applications, leading market players, and regional markets.

Major product types-

• Natural Cocoa Powder

• Dutch-processed Cocoa Powder

Crucial applications-

• Chocolate

• Beverage

• Desserts

• Skin-care

Cocoa powders are commonly available in all supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and leading brand outlets. Nowadays, some of the prominent market players have started supplying their products through online channels.

Cocoa powder is popular among consumers, as it plays a significant role in pharmacology. Cocoa powder helps maintain good cholesterol level, protect cell membranes, and prevents the occurrences of Cardiovascular Diseases. Chocolates and cakes enriched with cocoa powder help in regulating blood pressure levels and minimize insulin sensitivity.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global cocoa powder market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is considered as the most prominent market for cocoa powder. Rising demand for high-quality cocoa from food manufacturing, cosmetics, confectionery, and pharmaceutical industry verticals of the United States and Canada is the main factor driving this regional market. Furthermore, other factors like urbanization, rising disposable income levels, and increased per capita spending on food and personal care products are expected to support market growth. Growing consumer inclination towards the chocolate variants including dark chocolate and brownies and easy availability of inexpensive raw materials are some major factors that are expected to offer potential opportunities for the cocoa producers and suppliers.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2696172-2015-2023-world-cocoa-powder-market-research-report-by-product

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

2 Global Market by Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

5 Global Market by Regions

6 North America Market

7 Europe Market

8 Asia-Pacific Market

9 South America Market

10 Middle East & Africa Market

11 Market Forecast

12 Key Manufacturers

Continued....

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.