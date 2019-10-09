Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market, Forecast to 2029 - Solar is the Fastest Growing Application

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market: Focus on Material, Technology, Layer, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-reflective coatings analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.05% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global anti-reflective coatings market with a share of 76.03% in 2018. Asia-Pacific, including the major countries, such as the China, Japan, India, and South Korea is one of the most prominent regions for the anti-reflective coatings market. In APAC, China acquired a major market share in 2018.

Increase in production of solar panels due to rise in exports to the U.S. and European Union countries and increasing installation of solar PV panels in the country with a view to encourage distributed power generation has increased the consumption of anti-reflective coatings in China.



The solar industry is the fastest growing application in the anti-reflective coatings market. This is primarily because the application of this coatings helps in increasing the efficiency of solar panels, thereby making the adoption of a renewable source of energy more convenient and efficient.



The anti-reflective coatings market research provides detailed market information for segmentations on the basis of material, layer, technology, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the anti-reflective coatings market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



The anti-reflective coatings market has been segmented on the basis of material, layer, technology, application, and region. In terms of application, the solar industry dominated the global anti-reflective coatings market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that has been analyzed. The report also analyzes different end-user industries that include consumer goods, automotive, solar, and building and construction. In the consumer goods industry, the market is segmented into smartphones, laptops and tablets, televisions and monitors, wearables, and others. The automotive industry is further segregated into windshields and infotainment systems and central control systems.



The anti-reflective coatings market is segregated by region under five major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the study.



The key market players in the global anti-reflective coatings market include AccuCoat Inc., AGC Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., Izovac Ltd., Janos Technology, LLC, Kriya Materials, Natoco Co., Ltd., OPCO LABORATORY, INC, Optitune Oy, PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, Torr Scientific Ltd, VisiMax Technologies, and WattGlass, Inc.

What major driving forces are expected to increase the demand for the global anti-reflective coatings market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global anti-reflective coatings market?

What is the global anti-reflective coatings market size in terms of value and volume (million square meters) for the time period 2017-2029, and what is the year-on-year growth rates and CAGR from 2019 to 2029?

What are the different types of anti-reflective coatings materials that are used across different industries, and what is their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major technologies used for applying anti-reflective coatings?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What are the major end-user industries for anti-reflective coatings, globally, in terms of revenue generation and volume consumption?

What is the consumption pattern in volume and market size in value of different anti-reflective coatings based on different material types and their use across end-user industries in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the anti-reflective coatings market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Which companies are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

