KVH Announces KVH Elite, Unlimited VSAT Streaming Service for Yachts

Premium service features dedicated bandwidth to deliver unlimited HD-quality streaming onboard yachts

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that it is introducing KVH Elite, a premium unlimited VSAT streaming service delivering HD-quality, dedicated bandwidth to yachts in selected geographic regions. The new KVH Elite streaming service is launching in November 2019 from Florida through the Caribbean, including the islands of the eastern Caribbean, with the Mediterranean expected to follow in 2020. This service, which is part of KVH’s fully global mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, is designed for maximum coverage, maximum data speeds, and a premier user experience for simultaneous streaming.

KVH Elite enables users onboard to use their favorite apps for streaming popular HD movie and TV content, music, and more, on an unlimited basis in that there are no overages or data limits. The streaming service uses KVH’s award-winning VSAT antenna systems—the 60 cm diameter TracPhone® V7-HTS and the 1 meter diameter TracPhone V11-HTS—and is designed for ease of use, with simple over-the-air activation that does not require any hardware changes to the antenna system or its belowdecks control unit. Yachts currently using the V7-HTS or V11-HTS are KVH Elite-ready for activation.



“The yachting market, particularly at the highest level, is seeing an incredible demand for VSAT connectivity,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH executive vice president for mobile connectivity. “When you are on a yacht, you expect to be able to stream movies and other entertainment content just like you do at home. Our new KVH Elite unlimited streaming service is one more example of how KVH’s premium VSAT connectivity can enhance the yachting experience.”



KVH Elite is available as a weekly or monthly airtime plan, and seamless access to the service will be managed by KVH Superyacht Group. The ease of access makes the service ideal for yachting adventures, sportfishing charters, special events held on yachts, and more, on an on-demand basis. Yachts enjoy their selected High-speed and Unlimited Use data plans and the benefits of KVH’s global HTS service when not in the KVH Elite streaming regions.

KVH Elite relies on KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered satellite coverage for maximum availability of broadband service.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

