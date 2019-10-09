Gluten-free Beverages Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Gluten-free Beverages Market - 2019-2025

Gluten-free Beverages Market - 2019-2025



Market Overview



Gluten can be hidden in all kinds of beverages, including coffee, tea, soda, and energy and sports drinks.

One driver in the market is increasing number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies. The number of consumers who are intolerant to gluten and have celiac disease and food allergies is on the rise. In line with this, the demand for gluten-free food and beverage products is increasing rapidly. This will help in the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP

General Mills

Kraft Heinz

PepsiCo

Red Bull

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

One trend in the market is increasing availability of gluten-free food and beverages. One of the trends which can positively influence the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market is the increasing availability of gluten-free food and beverage products through various distribution channels. Players offering gluten-free beverages are forming alliances with various supermarkets and departmental stores to increase the shelf space for their products and garner the attention of consumers.

