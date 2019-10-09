Tcr² Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Angela Justice, Ph.D., as Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced the appointment of Angela Justice, Ph.D., as its first Chief People Officer. In her new role, Dr. Justice will be responsible for leading all aspects of TCR2’s human resources function including the development and execution of Human Capital strategy.



“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Angela to the TCR2 executive team,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “She will enhance our commitment to a performance-driven culture of innovation and further develop our outstanding employee base. Over the course of her career, Angela has consistently focused on improving the employee experience by providing clarity of purpose, measurable metrics and resources for continuous learning. Her unique background in business, academia and medical affairs will prove invaluable as we embark on the next phase of our growth and transformation as a company dedicated to the common goal of curing cancer with our TRuC-T cell therapies.”



Dr. Justice brings to TCR2 nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare, medical affairs and human resources leadership. Prior to joining the Company, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Surgery Partners, Inc., where she played a critical role in advancing the company’s objectives by leading succession planning, talent management strategy and launching a multi-year rewards strategy to incentivize organic growth. Before that, Dr. Justice worked at Biogen, Inc. as the Chief Learning Officer where she assumed a variety of responsibilities including creating and leading a centralized learning organization supporting 14,000 people across all departments and geographies, spearheading the implementation of a learning technology system that was considered one of Biogen’s largest and most successful IT projects, and making learning a competitive force with measurable business impact. Earlier at Biogen, Angela served as Senior Director of Global Medical Affairs, where she supported 5 international product launches and led the organization to create scalable processes and capabilities focused on advancing scientific excellence globally. Additionally, she was an active member of the Human Resources Leadership Team.

"I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time in the Company’s development and growth," said Dr. Justice. "What attracted me to TCR2 was observing how culture and community play critical roles in the Company’s vision for building a talented and motivated organization. These are hallmarks for successful growth, and I look forward to reinforcing these values and scaling the Company’s legacy as we further develop our manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom.”

Previously, she held leadership roles at EMD Serono, the National MS Society and was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. Dr. Justice received her Ph.D. in Biopsychology from the University of Chicago, where she was also an adjunct faculty member.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuCTM-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could", "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding TCR2’s ability to continue to advance its programs into and through clinical trials and potential regulatory approval, TCR2’s ability to hire and retain key personnel; plans to further develop TCR2’s manufacturing capabilities; and financial resources.

The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR2’s ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, whether TCR2's cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR2's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in TCR2’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

