Waste Management Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The world population is increasing at a rate of 1.08%. It may look small, but according to an estimation, the global population is increasing by 82 million people per year and currently stands at around 7.7 billion. As the population has increased, the waste produced by these people is also increasing day by day. Due to the large population and high density, it becomes difficult to dispose of the waste material.

Institutions related to health care, food, manufacturing, retail, industrial, municipalities, construction, and education find it difficult to manage the large volume of waste produced daily. As a result, waste management becomes an integral part of many sectors.

The emergence of Waste Management Software is likely to reduce the effort made by the institutions. The software offers multiple facilities like recycling services for medical waste and construction services, etc., recycle by mail, portable storage, bags, security services, dumpsters, scheduled waste pick up, etc.

The industry is doing more than just receive your waste as it ensures a proper recycle model. It separates the organic waste to that of the inorganic one. The organic waste is used for manure while the inorganic waste mostly goes for recycling as most of the metallic and hospital waste is eligible for recycling.

The huge demand for waste management ensures the industry to grow shortly.

According to the forecast, by 2024, the global market of Waste Management Software will reach around XX billion USD. In 2019, the global market share of the industry was XX billion USD.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the industry is expected to grow at a rate of XX % during the period from 2019 to 2024.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented by product type, by application, and by region.

The global market segmentation, By mode of product type, includes Professional Software and Application Software

By application, the market can be segmented into Waste disposal company, Laboratory, and Factory.

Geographical Market Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of the global Waste Management Software market includes different regions and countries. Some of them are the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, APAC, South Korea, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, India, the UK, Europe, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, the middle east and Africa region, Egypt, Spain, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, GCC countries and South Africa.

Major players in the Industry

Some of the major industry drivers in the global Waste Management Software market are TRUX Route Management Systems, 21st Century Programming, Cairn Applications, SAP, SFS Chemical Safety, DesertMicro, Soft-Pak, Alpine Technology, Paradigm Software, Emerge Knowledge Design, P&L Software System and TMS Solutions.

Current News from the Industry

TRUX Haul IT is already a big name in the waste management industry recently launched an application which provides the industry-best waste management system.

Some of the features include route statistics, driver productivity, disposal statistics, route and customer profitability, available containers, inactive containers, service pricing anomalies, and driver productivity.

The industry-specific billing system ensures that there are no revenue leaks. The cost-effectiveness will help to improve the company’s market share and inspire other companies to take these measurements shortly.

