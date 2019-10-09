Air Knockers Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Air Knockers Market

The latest report states that the global air knockers market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years. An air knocker is a novel equipment which uses compressed air exertion to unclog powder. Since it can only be used using air supply and harmlessly used when the powder shows adhesive properties during centrifugation process, it has an excellent safety and economics motivating factor. Air knocker products are used widely in the fields of environmental protection and food and drug processing. These industries are estimated to be the main promoters of the industry.

Some of the useful features that the air knockers have are: adjustable impact force (the air supply pressure influences the force of compressed air and can be regulated and controlled), relay piping (multiple units can be used via one control panel) and ability to use the tool without lubrication. The equipment is also highly durable and simple. These features are what make the tool effective and sought after. The chemical, cement, minerals, food, drug and environmental protection industry are all projected to grow in the near future, and hence, it would have a cascading positive effect on the allied industries such as air-knockers industry as well.

Market segmentation:

The global air knockers market has been studied on the basis of type, application, and region. The global air knockers market is segmented on the basis of type as direct impacting type (used for extended applications such as ejecting the blockage of workpieces when the mobile hopper is loaded on the receiving table to which the air knocker series) and indirect impacting type (used for elimination of blockage only). The air knockers market is also segmented on the basis of application as chemical industry, cement and other building industry, mineral industry, pharmaceuticals and food industry, environmental protection and others.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of regions, the global market for air knockers is segmented as North America (Canada, United States, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, India Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Nigeria, and South Africa). The environment, food and drug industries constitute the majority of the market sales and hence, the demand for air-knockers could be closely tracked with the growth of these industries.

North America currently takes the biggest stake in the air knockers market share. Such domination can be owed to the region’s prosperity, which ensures that they food and drugs expenditure is hiking. Further, upscaling disposable income is encouraging to invest in products with higher quality and lower carbon footprint. Thsi is also inculcating conscious desicision making towards buying environmentally friendly products. The air knockers market size of the APAC region is projected to grow at a significant pace in the future. This can be attributable to the rising population and upscaling lifestyle of consumers.

