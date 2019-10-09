Functional Beverages Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
Functional beverages are drinks that impart health benefits to consumers. These drinks are fortified with several ingredients with various health advantages. Some of the major ingredients of functional beverages include vitamins & minerals, bacterial strain to promote gut health, herbs, amino acids, and others.
Increasing health consciousness, coupled with high investments in the R&D sector, is supporting the growth of functional beverages market. A wide range of product availability tends to attract consumers’ attention towards the offerings, thereby, facilitating its sale. Additionally, product promotions and celebrity endorsement also play a role in increasing the sales of the product. Escalating fitness trend among consumers is also encouraging new players to enter the market and generate high revenues.
This report focuses on Functional Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Functional Beverages in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Functional Beverages manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
The Coca-Cola
Dannon Company
PepsiCo
Hain Celestial Group
Fuze Beverage
Kraft Foods Group
General Mills
Campbell Soup Company
Ocean Spray
Red Bull
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Functional Beverages market. This report focused on Functional Beverages market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Functional Beverages Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
The latest advancements in Functional Beverages industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Functional Beverages industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Functional Beverages types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Functional Beverages industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Functional Beverages business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Probiotic Drinks
Energy Drinks
Fruit & Vegetable Juices
Herbal & Fruit Tea
Segment by Application
Super/ Hyper Stores
Department Stores
Grocery
Online Retailers
Conclusion
The Global demand for Functional Beverages Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Functional Beverages market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.
