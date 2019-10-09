Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Consumer Finance Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Consumer Finance Market - 2019-2025
 

Market Overview


The division of retail banking that deals with lending money to consumers.
Consumer finance market is growing due to increasing per capita income, high economic growth, rapid urbanisation and rise in consumer spending power. Growing consumer preference towards the use of credit cards owing to the associated benefits related to it such as reward points and a host of promotional offers like movie tickets, discounts on flight bookings etc., is likely to drive the growth of the consumer finance segment in India during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study
Bajaj Capital
Birla Global Finance
Housing Development Finance Corporation
ICICI
LIC Housing Finance
L&T Finance
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Muthoot Finance
Cholamandalam
Tata Capital

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary 

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers 

4 Breakdown Data by Type 

5 Breakdown Data by Application 

11 Company Profiles 

12 Future Forecast 

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix 

 

Continued …

