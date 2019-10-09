Global Vitamin K2 Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin K2 market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$228.27 million by 2023. It is anticipated to register a 5.80% CAGR over the forecast period time frame (2018-2025). In 2017, the market was valued at only US$45 million. The upswing in the market is mainly due to the rise in the number of nutrient inadequacy or deficiency cases. The growing trend in wellbeing awareness combined with the tendency of customers shifting towards dietary enhancements or nutraceuticals can drive the global vitamin K2 market development.

Vitamin K2, also called menaquinones, are a nutrient compound mainly obtained from animal and fermented foods. One of its most important functions is to regulate calcium deposition and is effective in averting cardiovascular and bone illnesses like osteoporosis and dental issues. The nutrient primarily ensures that calcium is consumed by the bone network and its disposition in the arteries is avoided. It is considered as a sub-classification of vitamin K but varies vastly from vitamin K1.



The report on the global vitamin K2 market provides a comprehensive understanding of the market in terms of the current status, structure and size, and the trends and future developments and possibilities. Porter’s five analysis has been used to analyze market factors. A detailed section on the supply chain analysis has been done, keeping in view the raw materials procurement and planning. The other important factors in this market would be the packaging process, transportation, distribution, marketing and sales, and post-sales services.

DSM (The Netherlands), Danisco A/S (U.S.), Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Frutarom (Israel), and Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kappa Bioscience (Norway), NattoPharma (Norway), Gnosis SpA (Italy), Viridis BioPharma (India), Seebio Biotech (China)

The global vitamin K2 market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, form, and end-user application On the basis of its product type, the market is divided into MK-4, MK-7, and others. These are two homologs of vitamin K2. While MK-4 is found in animal products such as meat, egg, and liver, MK-7, a long chain nutrient is found in fermented foods. Based on its sources, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of its form, the market is bifurcated into powder and oil variants of vitamin K2. Based on its applications and end-user consumption, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical and food segments.

The key regional segmentation done by the report covers North America (the USA and Canada), Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea), Middle East and Africa. The competitive landscape and the market presence of the companies in each of these regions have been studied. The main restraints in the market could be caused due to the stringent regulations by governments on nutraceuticals in the region. The opportunities in the regions depend mainly on the upstream and downstream market factors. The multifunctionality of the ingredients could be a key market opportunity. Other drivers like the patient and population pool and the consumer base have also been studied in detail.

Gnosis, an Italy-based biotechnology company that produces vitamin K2 by fermentation, is running an information campaign to shed light on the major quality and purity aspects that must be considered to choose the right vitamin K2 ingredient. Gnosis’, in its manufacturing plants in the EU, uses an industrial manufacturing process that is based on well-controlled fermentation processes of a genetically native strain of bacillus subtilis natto, isolated from the Japanese food - natto. The process generates an extremely pure and reproducible source of MK7 that resembles the characteristics and chemical profile of MK7, including the all-trans form, found in the naturally-enriched K2 foods.

