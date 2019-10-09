Bridgestone Included for First Time in STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index.

TOKYO (October 9, 2019) --Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been included in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, a globally recognized stock investment index focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, for the first time in Company history.

The STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index is a stock index organized by STOXX Ltd. of Switzerland, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse AG. This index compiles companies that meet the necessary criteria based on surveys of 1,800 major companies conducted by Holland-based Sustainalytics, one of the world's largest independent ESG evaluation companies.

In October 2018, the Bridgestone Code of Conduct was established to serve as a guideline for Bridgestone Group employees and business partners in addressing a wide range of compliance issues including the prevention of corruption and conflicts of interest. Furthermore, steps are being taken to improve the transparency of ESG data. One example of these steps would be the starting to disclose usage amounts for renewable energy,*1 which is being introduced throughout the Group in 2019.

Through the Bridgestone Group's Our Way to Serve global corporate social responsibility commitment, the organization has defined three Priority Areas--Mobility, People, and Environment--to serve as a guide as it employs innovation and solution to improve the way people move, live, work, and play. Additionally, six Management Fundamentals, including procurement, human rights and labor practices, have been put forth as indispensable elements of a responsible company. Innovative initiatives continue to be implemented in these areas.

Energy generated using sunlight, wind, geothermal heat, and other renewable resources as opposed to finite resources such as fossil fuels.

