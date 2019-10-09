Global Massage Chairs Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Massage chairs are broadly classified as into two categories - traditional and robotic. The traditional chair supports the head, shoulders, neck and back. These chairs are portable and can be carried to the desired location. Massage therapists use these to give on-site massages to clients. Organisations that are recognising the need for a relaxed workforce have started to offer massages in the office. This has lead to an increase in the sales of traditional massage chairs. The portability of these chairs has also led to an increase in their presence in public places such as malls, trade shows, conferences etc., which in turn, has led to a surge in their sales.

A massage can relieve stress, reduce pain, reduce blood pressure, promote circulation and treat superficial injuries. With the stressful lifestyle in today's world, the benefits of getting a massage are manifold. Massage chairs are an integral part of getting a massage. A massage chair is defined as a chair used for giving massages. Massage chairs have revolutionised the process of getting massages. There has been a significant increase in the demand for massage chairs globally. The increase can be attributed to the increase in stress, need for relaxation and the increasing interest in personal care.



Robotic massage chairs make use of vibrators and motors to simulate the massage given by a massage therapist. Invented in 1954 in Japan, they soon caught the attention of the rest of the world. Robotic massage chairs can be used to give self massages. Since these can be used to get massages from the comfort of one's home, more people are opting to invest in one. The increased demand has also led to innovations in the field. There are chairs that offer everything from a basic vibrating massage to a Shiatsu massage. The price point also varies accordingly.

Segmentation

The survey aims to study the global massage chair market. Towards this end, it looks at the massage chair production and market revenue using three different segmentations.

The first segmentation is based on the manufacturers. Some of the prominent massage chairs manufacturers are Panasonic, Omega, Fujiiryoki, Ogawa, Human Touch, Osaki and Infinity. Japanese companies dominate this market.

The second segmentation is based on the type of massage chair. The study looks at the production, revenue and price variations between the two different types of massage chairs and draws appropriate conclusions.

The third segmentation is based on the application of the massage chair. There are primarily four applications - homes, offices, clubs and others. The use of the chairs and the revenue from these four applications are studied in detail.

Regional overview

The demand for massage chairs is not uniform in all countries. While Japan dominates the massage chair market with the highest market share, regions such as North America and Europe are not far behind. The survey breaks down the market in each region based on

