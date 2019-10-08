Media Advisory: Groups Come Together to Launch Campaign to Save Local Health Care Services

/EIN News/ -- Attention: Assignment Editor



CHATHAM, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groups from across Southwestern Ontario are announcing the launch of a major campaign to culminate in a large-scale event in Chatham to save vital local health care services.

When: Thursday, October 10 at 10 a.m.

Where: Outside Municipality of Chatham-Kent Civic Centre, 315 King St. W. Chatham, ON

Who:

Karen Bertrand, Vice President, Ontario Nurses’ Association

Mike Byrne, National Representative, Unifor

Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition

Conrad Noel, Save Our Sydenham

Beth-Ann Cook, Co-Chair, Wallaceburg Walpole Island First Nation Health Coalition

Linda Reaume, President, Chatham-Kent Labour Council

Shirley Roebuck, Co-Chair, Chatham-Kent Health Coalition

and others to be confirmed.

For more information: Shirley Roebuck, co-chair, Chatham-Kent Health Coalition (226) 402-2724; Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition (416) 230-6402.



