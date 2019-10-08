Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results & Webcast
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (“Northview”) (NVU.UN – TSX) will release its third quarter results after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on November 7, 2019, to be followed by a webcast and a conference call on November 8, 2019.
WEBCAST INFORMATION
Date: Friday, November 8, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: www.northviewreit.com/investor-relations/presentations
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Dial In: 1-855-473-4527 or 1-661-378-9963
Conference ID: 4267667
Please connect approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call and webcast.
REPLAY INFORMATION
The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends and will be available at: www.northviewreit.com/investor-relations/presentations
For additional information, please contact (403) 531-0720
Mr. Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Leslie Veiner, Chief Operating Officer
CORPORATE PROFILE
Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.
