New Fun Foodie Reward 'Posh MishMash' Launches to Help Fund LA Kids Cause

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Posh MishMash to help fund Kids Meditation and is rewarding referrals with fun experiences and shopping to enjoy all year long

Posh MishMash is the perfect reward for those who Love what is Best in LA...All Year Long” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to enjoy " Posh MishMash " rewards.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We created the Ultimate Foodie Reward for those who love to make a difference and enjoy a little of everything that is Best in LA...all year long; Food Festivals, Food Walking Tours, Gourmet Food Trucks, Pop-Ups, and Shopping at Specialty Food Shops (chocolate, cheese, and Vegan sweets too)."How to Earn Posh MishMash RewardsMust live in Southern California.1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns $1,000 in gift cards.3. Choose any 10 rewards listed on www.PoshMishMash.com (enjoy 10 $100 gift cards).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're Rewarding Food because it's Fun for Good....Body, Mind, and Soul."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards for their Body, Mind, and Soul to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



