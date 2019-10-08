Why photographers printing their work is the most important topic in digital photography today
Celebrated underwater fine art portrait photographer, Cheryl Walsh, winner of over 60 WPPI Print and Image Competition Awards, explains how the choice of an imagePROGRAF Large Format Printer from Canon and fine art photo papers from Canson® Infinity allows her to become a complete artist – from capture to print.
/EIN News/ -- Annonay, France, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Photographers have access to all the tools that make it easy for them to print, from the availability of amazing cameras to perfect lenses and user-friendly editing software, making the capture-to-print workflow more accessible than ever before. This provides photographers with the potential to control their own business and more importantly become a complete artist, ensuring their unique artistic signature is realized from the moment the photo is captured through to the final print.
For a complete insight in the workflow of Cheryl Walsh, and how she uses Canon’s Large Format Printer and Canson® Infinity in her daily work, discover an exclusive video here
How printing can benefit today’s artists
Cheryl Walsh believes that photographers printing their own work is the most important topic in digital photography today and explains why and how she maintains full control over all her fine art prints by printing them herself on her Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-4000 printer on Canson® Infinity fine art digital papers in sizes up to 40x60 inch.
“When I learned to print, that changed everything”, says Cheryl Walsh. “When it came time to choose a printer of course I was going to go with Canon, a brand I have always used and a company that was interested in taking care of me from capture to print, from beginning to end.”
|
How the choice of fine art papers helps to create a unique artistic signature
While the choice of the printer is important, the choice of paper is equally important to Cheryl. She says, “I’m using the best equipment, I have the best cameras, I have the best printer, and of course I want the best paper. Canson® Infinity fulfills all of my needs to create my artwork. It’s really unique, special paper.”
As each Canson® Infinity paper has its particular characteristics, Cheryl keeps this in mind from the moment she takes each photo, effectively creating her artistic signature through the choice of paper associated with a specific image. “I know which Canson® Infinity paper I’m going to print on as I take the image. The texture of the paper, the weight, the feel is as important to me as the image itself”, ends Cheryl Walsh.
The Underwater World of Cheryl Walsh: solo exhibition at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art from October 5th-26th
To discover the unique artwork of Cheryl Walsh, realized entirely wirh Canson Infinity papers and Canon imagePROGRAF PRO Series printers, benefit from the occasion of the first solo exhibition of Cheryle Walsh, Underwater World of Cheryl Walsh, taking place at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art.
For more information, please visit http://cherylwalshfineart.com/
|
About Canson® Infinity
Looking back on a long history in the field of photography, today Canson® is the last pioneering photographic paper manufacturer that is still in business!
In 1865, Canson® filed and acquired an international patent for the improvement of albumen papers, one of the first processes for the production of photographic paper to be developed at the time. This patent consisted of the improvement of the final rendering of the image, while avoiding the costly gold toning process generally practiced when performing the original process.
Today, Canson® retains its spirit of innovation and combines centuries of experience with cutting edge technology in the manufacture of its paper. Canson® favors the use of natural minerals and the purest of materials, without optical brighteners, to provide you with printing materials that are resistant to aging. The papers and canvases within the Canson® Infinity range for photography and digital art publishing deliver unparalleled and durable printing results, as well as optimal chromatic rendering with a large colour gamut, a strong D-Max and excellent image sharpness.
To find out more, visit: http://www.Canson-infinity.com/en
Attachment
Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.