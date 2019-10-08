Why photographers printing their work is the most important topic in digital photography today

/EIN News/ -- Annonay, France, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Photographers have access to all the tools that make it easy for them to print, from the availability of amazing cameras to perfect lenses and user-friendly editing software, making the capture-to-print workflow more accessible than ever before. This provides photographers with the potential to control their own business and more importantly become a complete artist, ensuring their unique artistic signature is realized from the moment the photo is captured through to the final print.





For a complete insight in the workflow of Cheryl Walsh, and how she uses Canon’s Large Format Printer and Canson® Infinity in her daily work, discover an exclusive video here







How printing can benefit today’s artists

Cheryl Walsh believes that photographers printing their own work is the most important topic in digital photography today and explains why and how she maintains full control over all her fine art prints by printing them herself on her Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-4000 printer on Canson® Infinity fine art digital papers in sizes up to 40x60 inch.



“When I learned to print, that changed everything”, says Cheryl Walsh. “When it came time to choose a printer of course I was going to go with Canon, a brand I have always used and a company that was interested in taking care of me from capture to print, from beginning to end.”



How the choice of fine art papers helps to create a unique artistic signature

While the choice of the printer is important, the choice of paper is equally important to Cheryl. She says, “I’m using the best equipment, I have the best cameras, I have the best printer, and of course I want the best paper. Canson® Infinity fulfills all of my needs to create my artwork. It’s really unique, special paper.”



As each Canson® Infinity paper has its particular characteristics, Cheryl keeps this in mind from the moment she takes each photo, effectively creating her artistic signature through the choice of paper associated with a specific image. “I know which Canson® Infinity paper I’m going to print on as I take the image. The texture of the paper, the weight, the feel is as important to me as the image itself”, ends Cheryl Walsh.



The Underwater World of Cheryl Walsh: solo exhibition at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art from October 5th-26th



To discover the unique artwork of Cheryl Walsh, realized entirely wirh Canson Infinity papers and Canon imagePROGRAF PRO Series printers, benefit from the occasion of the first solo exhibition of Cheryle Walsh, Underwater World of Cheryl Walsh, taking place at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art.



For more information, please visit http://cherylwalshfineart.com/

