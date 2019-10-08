SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EEI, BKJ, VIA, and UCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSP Global Inc. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, EEI shareholders will receive $15.00 for each share they own. If you own EEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ecology-environment-inc/

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, BKJ shareholders will receive $16.25 in cash and 0.78 of a ConnectOne common stock for each share they own. If you own BKJ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bancorp-of-new-jersey/

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by CBS Corp. (“CBS”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, VIA shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.59625 shares of CBS common stock for each VIA share they own. If you own VIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/viacom-inc/

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 of a First Defiance common stock for each share they own. If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/



