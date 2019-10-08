SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HLND, TNCB, PGNX, DOVA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC). Under the terms of the acquisition, HLND shareholders will receive 0.273 shares of FCBC for each HLND share they own. If you own HLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/highlands-bankshares-inc/

Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“RBNC”) (NASDAQ: RBNC). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TNCB shareholders will be entitled to receive $17.13 in cash and 0.769 of an RBNC share for each TNCB share they hold. If you own TNCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/tennessee-community-bank-holdings-inc/

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“LNTH”) (NASDAQ: LNTH). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PGNX shareholders will receive 0.2502 shares of LNTH for each PGNX share they own. If you own PGNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (“Sobi”) (OM: SOBI). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DOVA shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and a contingent value right entitling each DOVA shareholder to an additional $1.50 upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET, the Company’s treatment for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia. If you own DOVA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc/



