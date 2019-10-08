Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2019

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for October, November and December 2019.



Common Stock: $0.07 per share of common stock for each of October, November and December 2019, payable per the table below. The Company has paid 192 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 22 October 31 $0.07 November 19 November 29 $0.07 December 19 December 31 $0.07 Total for the Quarter: $0.21

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com .

