Vermillion to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRML), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, November 12th, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Tuesday, November 12 th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13695174 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136364

About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery; development and commercialization of novel high-value diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion, along with its prestigious scientific collaborators, discovers, develops, and delivers innovative diagnostic and technology tools that help women with serious diseases. The company’s initial in vitro diagnostic test, OVA1® (MIA), was the first FDA-cleared, protein-based In Vitro Diagnostic Multivariate Index Assay, and represented a new class of software-based liquid biopsy in vitro diagnostics. In March 2016, Vermillion received FDA clearance for Overa™, a Multivariate Index Assay 2nd Generation (MIA2G) test with significantly improved specificity and ease of use.

Visit www.vermillion.com or more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-535-7742

Arr@LifeSciAdvisors.com



