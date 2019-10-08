National Civil Rights Museum Offers Nationwide Live Stream of its 2019 Freedom Award Student Forum

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum is opening its doors to classrooms nationwide for its 2019 Freedom Award Student Forum with a live stream. Educators and youth group leaders may sign up to host a watch party and view the event live on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10-11:30 a.m., CT. Viewers will have a chance to engage via a moderated Twitter feed (#NCRMStudentForum) and chat room with this year’s Freedom Award honorees, JOHN LEGEND, HAFSAT ABIOLA, and GLORIA STEINEM.

"We wish that every student were able to attend the Student Forum, but we know that's not realistic,” said National Civil rights Museum President, Terri Lee Freeman. “But we are ecstatic that the next best thing will be available to all students, a live stream of the mornings events. This is an opportunity for anyone, any where to be a part of what is going to be an informative and inspirational student-led program."

Sponsored by International Paper, the annual Student Forum is the opening event for the museum’s Freedom Award celebration. Led by a guest student and local media emcees, the Student Forum exposes youth to civil and human rights leaders to help bridge the gap between everyday people and leaders. During the Student forum, students are also recognized for their work demonstrating compassion, leadership, commitment and service with the Keeper of the Dream Award.

Once a group registers to host a watch party, the museum will send technical information and educational resources to ensure groups can prepare for an optimal live stream experience. The live stream is FREE and open to classrooms, student or youth groups nationwide who register. For more information on the Freedom Award Student Forum and live stream registration visit the museum’s website.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and tells the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-527-1225 cdyson@civilrightsmuseum.org



