Taylor Bank Plans New Branch in Onley, Virginia

/EIN News/ -- Berlin, Maryland, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank ("Taylor Bank"), today announced the planned opening of a new, full-service branch location in Onley, Virginia in summer 2020. Taylor Bank's Onley branch will be located at the corner of Market Street and Shore Parkway. This new location will offer new and existing customers a broad range of financial services powered by classic customer service and new banking technology.



“We are extremely excited to build this new, full-service branch to better serve the needs of our community in Onley and the surrounding areas of Accomack County,” said Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO. “Taylor Bank is committed to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and we are excited to explore new and innovative ways to provide access to quality financial services with this location.”

Taylor Bank’s new branch will be a 3,694-square foot facility that will feature teller pods as well as three drive up lanes, including one for a drive-up ATM. Adam James will serve as the branch’s Lending and Business Development Officer, and Shannon Lewis will serve as the Branch Manager. Taylor Bank’s Onley Loan Production Office will be consolidated into the new location.

Since entering the Virginia banking marketplace in 2017, Taylor Bank has become an active member of the Accomack County community, including a $25,000 pledge to Eastern Shore Rural Health System, a $10,000 donation to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, $7,000 in total contributions to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society Crab Crackin’ at Ker Place event, and $4,500 as a major sponsor of the Navy Seal Foundation Oyster Roast, to name a few.

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 11 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. There is also a loan production office located in Onley, Virginia.

Contact Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer 410-641-1700, taylorbank.com



