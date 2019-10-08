THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK, KROGER AND NBC 5 HOST CANNED FOOD DRIVE FOR 2019 STATE FAIR OF TEXAS ®

NTFB sets goal of 250,000 pounds of canned donations for food-insecure neighbors

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank’s (NTFB) “4 for 4 Deal” Campaign has returned to the State Fair. The annual canned food drive, sponsored by Kroger and NBC 5, feeds hungry North Texans while providing eager fairgoers with a discounted State Fair admission. Beginning Wednesday, October 2, each fairgoer will get $4 admission with the donation of four cans or other non-perishable food items at the entry gates. This deal is good every Wednesday for the duration of the fair, (October 9 and 16)

NTFB is making a special request for healthy food donations, such as:

Canned tuna or chicken

Canned beans

Canned fruit or vegetables

Plastic jars of peanut butter

Volunteers from the community will help NTFB sort all donated food items during the canned food drive.

MEDIA MOMENT: Wednesday, October 8, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m.

State Fair of Texas, Gate 11 – Pennsylvania Gate

Media may capture footage of fairgoers donating food and volunteers collecting and sorting donated food at the Pennsylvania entry gate. Interview opportunities will be available with representatives from:

The North Texas Food Bank

State Fair of Texas

BACKGROUND:

The “4 for 4 Deal” is the North Texas Food Bank’s largest volunteer-driven canned food drive, sponsored by Kroger and in participation with the State Fair. Last year alone, fairgoers helped collected 242,199 pounds of food to help feed hungry North Texans. The food collected through the “4 for 4 Deal” canned food drive and additional donations will help provide healthy foods to North Texans struggling with hunger.

Liana Solis North Texas Food Bank 214-406-2978 liana.solis@ntfb.org Karissa Condoianis State Fair of Texas 214-421-8715 Kcondoianis@BigTex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.