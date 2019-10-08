Joseph’s House of Camden Names Shawn Sheekey as Executive Director

Camden homeless shelter served more than 600 individuals in 2018, expects further growth and development in 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph’s House of Camden , a South Jersey homeless shelter committed to providing resources, social and housing services for those in need, today announced that Shawn Sheekey has been named Executive Director.



Shawn will oversee all efforts pertaining to fundraising and program expansion, staff training and development, service delivery and mission, and day-to-day operations. Shawn’s focus will be to grow and improve the services of Joseph’s House, including its new day program designed to link guests directly with a multitude of services on-site and, ultimately, return them to independent living.

Shawn is a lifelong Camden County resident and holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science/Public Administration from Rowan University. He recently served for seven years as Camden County’s Welfare Director, overseeing the 500-employee Board of Social Services.

“I am excited to join the Joseph’s House team as we complete a major expansion project. We will soon provide day services to complement our overnight program, providing round-the-clock care for our region’s most vulnerable,” said Shawn Sheekey, Executive Director at Joseph’s House of Camden.

The recently-completed renovation and expansion project improves and combines space in the existing 17,000 square-foot facility, creating a one-stop shop for vital services including overnight shelter, case management, employment support and social services and mental health/addiction counseling. Joseph’s House is a beacon of light for the homeless both day and night. None of this would be made possible without the devoted employees, volunteers, donors and local business partners who provide hope and a warm smile to community members in need.

About Joseph’s House of Camden

Joseph's House of Camden is a non-profit homeless shelter that collaborates with community members and partners to aid South Jersey’s homeless men and women by offering a continuum of services including emergency shelter, access to supportive housing, and comprehensive social services. On average, the facility provides food and shelter for 90 homeless men and women each night and will soon include a day program providing additional support for men and women in the region. Information and links to donate can be found on the website . Follow us on Facebook .

For Joseph’s House

(856) 246-1087

info@jhoc.org

For Media Inquiries:

Eric Fischgrund

646 699 1414

eric@fischtankpr.com



