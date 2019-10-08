Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of myElefant

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Stockholm October 8, 2019

Sinch completes acquisition of myElefant

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of myElefant SAS has been completed. Closing of the transaction follows the announcement on September 26, 2019, that Sinch had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire myElefant.

Founded in Paris in 2010, myElefant has built a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform for mobile engagement using rich, interactive messaging. Its low-code design tools let businesses create immersive media experiences with minimal coding or development resources. The company has pioneered the use of mobile landing pages and is an early adopter of conversational messaging technologies like RCS, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp.

“The myElefant SaaS-platform makes it superbly easy to design rich and interactive messaging experiences that work immediately on all mobile handsets. The platform complements Sinch’s established connectivity offering and we now look forward to accelerate its uptake with customers and partners throughout the world”, comments Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch.

The press release from September 26, and an accompanying slide deck, is available at investors.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Sinch AB (publ)

Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55

E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 19:30 CET on October 8, 2019.





