American Board of Emergency Medicine and BenchPrep Partner to Help Board-Certified Emergency Physicians Maintain Certification and Improve the Quality of Emergency Medical Care

MyEMCert program will help to evaluate physicians, promote professional development, and enhance the value of certification through engaging and relevant learning modules

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the configurable, cloud-based learning platform for nonprofits, corporations, and training organizations, has today announced its selection by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM), to develop a new continuing certification assessment platform, for MyEMCert, the alternative assessment option for emergency physicians to stay certified. ABEM will leverage BenchPrep’s industry-leading platform to offer a more learner-centric assessment platform.



ABEM identified several elements of the BenchPrep platform as particularly appealing and relevant for their diplomates, most notably a streamlined user experience and robust analytics. MyEMCert elements include: eight, topic-specific modules; other content based on new advances in Emergency Medicine clinical practice; remote, omnichannel access; use of any resource (open book); and assessments that must be taken alone without collaboration.

“Emergency Medicine is a high-pressure field that requires continuous updating of physicians’ critical care skills,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO of BenchPrep. “It’s important that physicians have access to on-demand learning that is up to date with the latest changes and advancements in medicine. We’re proud to be supporting ABEM in their effort to provide an enhanced test delivery platform for physicians, with the overall goal of improving the quality of emergency care nationwide.”

“The goal of MyEMCert is to provide emergency physicians with an assessment that helps them to become better doctors,” said ABEM president, Jill M. Baren, M.D. “BenchPrep’s platform will provide an efficient and intuitive way for ABEM-certified physicians to reach this goal.”

BenchPrep’s advanced online learning platform helps education and training organizations improve and accelerate learner success by streamlining content management, instructional design, educator tools, analytics dashboards and reporting into one comprehensive solution. For more information, visit www.benchprep.com .

About the American Board of Emergency Medicine

ABEM is one of 24 medical specialty certification boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS). ABEM’s mission is to ensure the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine. ABEM certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. ABEM certification is sought and earned by emergency physicians on a voluntary basis; ABEM is not a membership association.

For further information, visit www.abem.org .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.

