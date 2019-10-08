The plant-based protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0%

in terms of value.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant-based Protein Market by Type, Application, Source And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816607/?utm_source=GNW



The global plant-based protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.5 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Plant-based protein plays a significant role by providing vital nutritional benefits through its applications in food, beverages, dairy alternatives, meat alternatives, protein bars & snacks, nutritional supplements, processed meat, poultry, and seafood, and sports nutrition. The market is experiencing positive growth worldwide. In the North American region, high growth is expected due to increase in population, with improving economic conditions, and growth in concerns toward health has led to a rise in the demand for nutritional food and healthy diets in the region. Owing to these factors, the market in the North American region is projected to grow at a significant rate.



The key players in the global plant-based protein market include Cargill Inc. (US), ADM (US), DuPont Danisco (US), Glanbia (Ireland), Kerry Group (Ireland), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ingredion Inc. (US), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sotexpro S.A (France), Axiom Foods (US), and The Scoular Company (US).



The soy segment in plant-based protein market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on the source, the soy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the plant-based protein market in 2019.This segment is driven by the increasing popularity and rising demand for a high-protein diet among individuals.



Soy protein helps to reduce the cholesterol level, improve metabolism, bone mineral density, and also reduce the risk of cancer. Soy protein isolates are used in applications such as nutritional bars, meat alternatives, bakery products, sports nutrition products, and beverages.



The isolates segment in the plant-based protein market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on type, protein isolates contain a higher amount of protein along with greater digestibility.Isolates are demanded widely in protein and nutrition-oriented applications such as sports nutrition, protein beverages, and nutrition supplements.



In recent years, they have been required more from athletes, bodybuilders, vegetarians, and have gained wide application in various beverages and dairy products, due to their different functional properties.



The protein beverage segment in the plant-based protein market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Consumers are continually demanding beverages that provide sensory taste as well as nutritional benefits.The rise in the adoption of plant-based protein food & beverages owing to the awareness among consumers about the benefits offered by a plant-based diet is one of the major factors spurring the demand of plant-based protein beverages across the world.



Moreover, in response to this trend, leading plant protein producers are introducing new and high-protein sources in the global market. For instance, DuPont Nutrition & Health expanded its plant-based protein product range with a new pea protein for beverages called TRUPRO 2000 Pea Protein in October 2018.



The North American plant-based protein market is projected to witness significant growth.

The presence of leading plant-based protein companies in North America, along with the availability of a variety of plant-based protein products that are made of different sources such as soy, wheat, pea, canola, and rice, is a key factor driving the North America plant-based protein market.According to the news website, “South China Morning Post,” the number of new US food and beverage products that mentioned “plant-based” grew by 268% between 2012 and 2018, which drove the demand for plant-based protein products in the region.



Furthermore, consumers in the region are incorporating plant-based protein products in their daily routine diets, owing to the health concerns related to the consumption of animal protein products.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation: C-level – 70%, Director-level – 20%, and Others* – 10%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW**– 10%,

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the plant-based protein market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill Inc. (US), ADM (US), DuPont Danisco (US), Glanbia (Ireland), Kerry Group (Ireland), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ingredion Inc. (US), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sotexpro S.A (France), Axiom Foods (US), and The Scoular Company (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the plant-based protein market based on source, application, type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global plant-based high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the plant-based market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the plant-based market is gaining popularity.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.