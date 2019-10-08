The Infant Formula Ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

in terms of value.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type, Application, Form, Source, Region-Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05044773/?utm_source=GNW



The global infant formula ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China holds high growth prospects in the years to come. The country has one of the highest number of births at a global level. Also, parents of babies rely heavily on imported infant formula in the country. The inability of mothers to lactate, rise in the number of women joining the workforce after childbirth, and growth in the number of companies taking an interest in producing ingredients similar to human milk are some of the factors contributing to the increased demand of infant formula ingredients in the coming years at a global level.



The oils & fats segment in infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on ingredient type, the oils & fats segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the infant formula ingredients market in 2019.Oils & fats are one of the key ingredients required for the growth of infants as they meet the need for high energy and also help in a wide range of metabolic and physiological functions critical to the development, growth, and health of infants.



A mixture of vegetable oils is the most widely used fat source in infant formulas.



The cow milk segment in the infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on the source, the cow milk segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the infant formula ingredients in 2019.Cow milk-based ingredients are used widely across Europe and North America.



Apart from this, most of the infant formula manufacturers use cow-based ingredients, including Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (US). Factors contributing to its widespread acceptance include the cost-effective manufacturing process, and cow milk-based ingredients are available in bulk.



The growing-up milk (12 months & above) segment in the infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Loaded with calcium, vitamin D, and iron, growing-up milk serves as a part of a balanced diet for infants in the age group of 12 months & above.Urge for additional nutrition options has enabled parents to opt for growing-up milk, and the demand looks lucrative in the coming years, in the Asia Pacific region to be specific.



The Chinese market leads the way as the country has the largest number of childbirths at a global level.



The powder segment in the infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Infant formula ingredients are commonly used in the powdered form, owing to its ease of handling compared to liquid infant formula ingredients.Several types of ingredients such as carbohydrates, proteins, some fats, and prebiotics are commonly used in powdered form by infant formula manufacturers.



Thus, high growth prospects lie ahead for powder infant formula manufacturers in the coming years, especially from the emerging countries.

The Asia Pacific infant formula ingredients market is projected to witness significant growth.



Asia Pacific infant formula ingredients market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025.Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be key revenue generators.



China ranks among the largest markets for infant formula ingredients in the coming years.In Japan, liquid infant formulas are popular.



These countries have seen a rise in the number of women joining workforce post-delivery, owing to urbanization, expanding the sales of infant formula and thus infant formula ingredients.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level – 30%, Director-level – 20%, and Others* – 50%

• By Region: North America – 10%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific – 60%, and RoW**– 10%,

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the infant formula ingredients market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as AAK AB (Sweden), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lactalis Ingredients (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the infant formula ingredients market based on ingredient type, source, form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global sodium hypophosphite high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the infant formula ingredients market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the infant formula ingredients market is gaining popularity.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05044773/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.