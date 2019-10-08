Increased demand for kraft paper in various end-use industries is projected to drive the overall growth of the kraft paper market across the globe from 2019 to 2025.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kraft Paper Market by Grade, Packaging form, Applications, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821605/?utm_source=GNW



The kraft paper market is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2019 to USD 18.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The growing demand for kraft paper packaging solutions among various end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, grocery bags, and consumer durables, and the increasing urban population across regions are factors that are driving the growth of the kraft paper market. However, various environmental mandates introduced across different regions for packaging products is projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



In terms of volume, the bleached segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The bleached segment in the kraft paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume.The growth of this segment is attributed to the high strength and durability features of bleached kraft paper.



This paper finds application majorly in the food & beverage industry. Moreover, bleached kraft papers are flexible and enable storing of packaging goods in bulk quantities.



In terms of both value and volume, the corrugated boxes segment is projected to lead the kraft paper market from 2019 to 2025.

The corrugated boxes segment is projected to lead the kraft paper market from 2019 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume.The growth of this segment is attributed to the low cost, high versatility, easy availability, and enhanced durability of the kraft paper packaging solutions.



The grocery segment is projected to be the second-largest segment in the kraft paper market from 2019 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume.Grocery bags are widely used in retails shops to store and carry groceries.



It helps to securely carry consumer commodities and prevent groceries from moisture, contamination, and spilling damage.Moreover, due to the increased awareness about the non-biodegradable features of plastics bags, the plastic carry bags are witnessing a ban in many cities of the country.



The disposal and recycling of plastic bags have created havoc and a threat to the environment. Suitable solutions for this problem is to replace plastic bags with other bio-degradable materials, such as kraft paper bags, cotton bags, and jute bags. Considering the necessity to solve this problem, there is an immediate demand for kraft paper carry bags, which can be made in different sizes and thickness globally.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 25%, D-level: 35%, and Others*: 40%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and



South America: 5%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin(Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper Construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter(US), and Gascogne Papier (Austria) are the key players operating in the kraft paper market.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the kraft paper market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on grade, packaging form, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the kraft paper market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall kraft paper market and its segments and subsegments.This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821605/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.