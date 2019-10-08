Increasing adoption of fingerprint sensors in consumer devices to drive the growth of the fingerprint sensor market

The fingerprint sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2019 to USD 7.1 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 15.3%. Extensive use of fingerprint sensors in consumer devices for biometric authentication, high adoption of biometrics by government bodies as part of enhanced security, and digitization in the time & attendance capturing are driving the growth of the fingerprint sensor industry. However, constraints such as threats pertaining to the biometric database in any organization may hinder the market growth.



Based on end-use applications, banking & finance is likely to be the fastest-growing application during 2019-2024

Players across the biometric smart card value chain are interested in increasing the adoption of biometric smart cards among users. For instance, Goldpac Group Ltd. (“Goldpac”), one of the five largest card integrators globally, and the only secure payment solution provider in China to hold simultaneous certifications by China UnionPay, VISA, MasterCard, American Express, JCB and Diners partnered with IDEX in January 2019, to launch dual-interface biometric smart cards for customers in the country. These developments expected to play an important role in the growth of the fingerprint sensor market for biometric smart cards for banking application during the forecast period.



APAC to record the highest growth rate in the fingerprint sensor market during the forecast period

APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the fingerprint sensor market in the coming years.Leading players offering fingerprint sensors such as Goodix (China), Egis Technology (Taiwan), Q Technology (China), and CrucialTec (South Korea) are based out of APAC.



The factors contributing to the rising demand for fingerprint sensors in APAC include technological advancements in sensing technology, increasing awareness of the benefits of using fingerprint sensing technology among the masses, and cost-effectiveness of these sensors. Biometric identification technology is famous as a secure and reliable way to verify a person’s identity across the government and commercial sectors in Asia.

The growth of the smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, government support, increasing urbanization, and rising awareness regarding smart home technology in APAC.Rising adoption of smart locks in smart homes provides an opportunity for the fingerprint sensor market growth.



Also, new product developments for smart locks is another fueling factor for the growth of the fingerprint sensor market. For instance, in June 2019, Xiaomi launched MIJIA Smart Door Lock with a push-pull release.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the fingerprint sensor marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives -35%, Directors - 30%, and Managers - 35%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 25%, APAC - 45%, and RoW - 10%



Major players in the fingerprint sensor industry include Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden), Synaptics Incorporated (US), Apple Inc. (US), Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan), CrucialTec (South Korea), NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway), Novatek Microelectronics Corp. (Taiwan), Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (China), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), IDEX Biometrics ASA (Norway), CMOS Sensor Inc. (US), ELAN Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), FocalTech (China), id3 Technologies (France), IDEX Biometrics (Norway), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), OXi Technology (China), Sonavation Inc. (US), Touch Biometrix (UK), and Vkansee (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the fingerprint sensor market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the fingerprint sensor market based on technology, type, end-use application, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the fingerprint sensor market.



It also analyzes competitive developments such as collaborations, contracts, and product launches & advancements carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



