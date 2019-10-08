Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market, By Vehicle Type, By System Type, By Geography, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By System Type (Throttle-By-Wire Systems, Shift-By-Wire, Park-By-Wire Systems, Brake-By-Wire and Steer-By-Wire), By Geography, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global automotive X-by-Wire systems market was valued at around $ 20.9 billion in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% during the forecast period as it helps to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle; thus, improving the fuel efficiency. Since, X-by-wire systems replaces conventional mechanical control system; therefore, there is no requirement for belts, intermediate shafts, hoses and cooler, among others.



In terms of vehicle type, the market can be bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle.In 2018, passenger car acquired the leading share in market owing to increasing sales of car backed by rising disposable income and growing urban population.



On the basis of system type, the market can be segmented into Park-By-Wire Systems, Shift-By-Wire Systems, Throttle-By-Wire Systems, Brake-By-Wire and Steer-By-Wire. Throttle-By-Wire Systems account for the largest share in the market owing to its utilization in vehicles to adjust valve settings.



Based on regional analysis, market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe.Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well, as economies present in the regions are conscious about rising environmental degradation.



Countries such as China, India, Japan, among others are adopting automotive x-by-wire system as it helps to reduce vehicular emissions.



Leading companies operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Nexteer Automotive Private Limited, SKF Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Stoneridge Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG. The companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth. For instance, Robert Bosch is developing components for electric powertrain such as electric motor and battery systems.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

• To classify and forecast Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market based on vehicle, system, technology and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturer across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive OEMs

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles

• Market, By System Type:

o Park-By-Wire Systems

o Shift-By-Wire Systems

o Throttle-By-Wire Systems

o Brake-By-Wire

o Steer-By-Wire

• Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

- Malaysia

o Europe & CIS

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

