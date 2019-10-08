Trends, opportunities and forecast in long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market to 2024 by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, industrial, and others), by material form (LFRT and D-LFT), by reinforcement type (glass fiber and carbon fiber & others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Long Fiber Thermoplastics Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764159/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market looks attractive with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries. The LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in various end use industries as well as its performance and process benefits, such higher strength to weight ratio, recyclability, and remoldablity.

.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the LFT market, include, development of polyamide based LFT/D-LFT for structural application and increasing use of bio based materials in LFT. SABIC, Celanese, RTP Company TechnoCompound, and Chisso/JNC Corporation are among the major suppliers of LFT.



Long Fiber Thermoplastics



Long Fiber Thermoplastics



Long Fiber Thermoplastics



The study includes the LFT market size and forecast for the LFT market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, usage, and the region as follows:



LFT Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

AutomotiveDoor ModuleFront End ModuleInstrumental PanelRunning BoardUnderbody ShieldOthersConsumer GoodsIndustrial Others



LFT Market by Usage Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

LFRTD-LFT



LFT Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Glass FiberCarbon Fiber & Others



LFT Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Polypropylene PolyamideOthers



LFT Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the LFT companies profiled in this report include SABIC, RTP Company, Cytec Solvay Group, Chisso/JN, Borealis AG, TechnoCompound, Sambark, Xiamen, PolyOne, and Celanese Corporation.



The analyst forecasts that LFRT will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to increasing demand in the automotive and industrial application. The D-LFT segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing in-line part fabrication in automotive industry.



Within LFT market, automotive will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period supported by growing automotive production and increasing focus on thermoplastic resin based composite materials. Door module, front end module, instrumental panel, running board, and underbody shield are some of the major applications of LFT in the automotive industry.



Europe will remain the largest region for LFT market due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing automotive production and increasing focus on lightweight composite materials.



Some of the features of “LFT Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: LFT market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: LFT market size by end use industry, material form, reinforcement type, and resin type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: LFT market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric bicycle in the LFT market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of LFT in the electric bicycle market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. How big are the opportunities for the LFT market by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, industrial, and others), by material form (LFRT and D-LFT), by reinforcement type (glass fiber and carbon fiber & others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting LFT market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the LFT market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this LFT market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the LFT market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the LFT market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this LFT market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of LFT market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the LFT industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764159/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.