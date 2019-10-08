Trends, opportunities and forecast in FRP pole market to 2024 by end use industry (power transmission and distribution, telecommunication, lighting, and others), process (filament winding, pultrusion, and centrifugal casting), material consumption (resin and fiber), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW).

The future of the FRP pole market looks promising with opportunities in power transmission and distribution, lighting, and telecommunication industries. the FRP pole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024. the major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for FRP poles in infrastructure projects, replacement of wooden poles, and the performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and concrete poles; these benefits include lightweight, rot and corrosion resistance, lower maintenance, and easy installation.



Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, includes development of modular poles.



The study includes the FRP pole market trends and forecasts for the FRP pole market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, process and region as follows:



FRP Pole Market by End use Industry (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

Power Transmission & DistributionTelecommunicationLighting & Other Industries



FRP Pole Market by Process (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

Filament WindingPultrusion Centrifugal Casting



FRP Pole Market by Region (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeSwitzerland

GermanyFranceItaly APACChinaJapanAustralia New ZealandROWArgentina

Some of the FRP pole companies profiled in this report include Valmont Industries, Petrofisa DO Brasil, Geotek Inc., Strongwell, CMT IIC, R.

S. Technologies, Creative Pultrusions Inc., and Europoles GMBH are among the major suppliers of FRP poles.



On the basis of comprehensive research, filament winding will remain the largest process type, supported by its ability of working with different thermoset resin systems. Pultrusion is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its higher productivity and lower cost.



America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for FRP poles in new infrastructure projects, as well as replacement of metal, concrete, and wooden poles.



Some of the features of “FRP Pole Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: FRP pole market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilo tones) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: FRP Pole market size by various applications such as end user industry, process, in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: FRP pole market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of FRP pole in the FRP pole.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of FRP pole in the FRP pole market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in FRP pole industry by by end use industry (power transmission and distribution, telecommunication, lighting, and others), process (filament winding, pultrusion, and centrifugal casting), material consumption (resin and fiber), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)?

Q.2 which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the FRP pole market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and competitive threats in this FRP pole market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this FRP pole market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the FRP pole market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the FRP pole market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this FRP pole market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

