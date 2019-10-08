Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive display system market to 2024 automotive display system market vehicle type (mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, LCVs, and others), product type (center stack display, camera information display, driver information display, reconfigurable Instrument Cluster, rear seat entertainment, and head-up display), technology (LCD and OLED), screen size (5"-10“, and >10“), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Display System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817474/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global automotive display system market looks promising with opportunities in the large car, SUVs & crossovers, mid-size car, and light commercial vehicles market. The global automotive display market is expected to reach an estimated $32.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production, increasing demand for navigation and infotainment systems, and growing electronic content per vehicle.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of augmented head-up displays and fully digital instrument cluster in the vehicles. Continental, Visteon, Panasonic, Denso, Nippon Seiki, Robert Bosch, Magneti Marelli, Yazaki, Delphi and Alpine Electronics are the major automotive display systems manufacturers..



Automotive Display System



Automotive Display System



Automotive Display System



The study includes the automotive display system market size and forecast for the global automotive display system market through 2024, segmented by product type, vehicle, technology, screen size, and the region as follows:



Automotive Display System Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Center Stack DisplayCamera Information DisplayReconfigurable Instrument ClusterDriver Information DisplayRear Seat EntertainmentHead-up Display



Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Mid-Size Cars Luxury Car SUVs and CrossoversLight Commercial VehiclesOthers



Automotive Display System Market by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

LCDOLED



Automotive Display System Market by Screen SizeType [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

< 5" Inch>5"-10" Inch>10” Inch



Automotive Display System Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StateCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the automotive display system companies profiled in this report include Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, and others.



The analyst forecasts that the center stack display segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to high demand in navigation and infotainment systems.



Within this market, display system for large car is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are providing large integrated displays and rear seat entertainment systems in their vehicle models.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and government regulations on the implementation of display system.



Some of the features of “Automotive Display System Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Automotive display system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Automotive display system market size by product type, vehicle type, technology type, and screen size in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Automotive display system market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the automotive display systems market by vehicle type (mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, LCVs, and others), product type (center stack display, camera information display, driver information display, reconfigurable Instrument Cluster, rear seat entertainment, and head-up display), technology (LCD and OLED), screen size (< 5“, >5"-10“, and >10“), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting automotive display system market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this automotive display system market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive display system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive display system market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive display system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive display system market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this automotive display system market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of automotive display system market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817474/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.