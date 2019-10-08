Trends, opportunities and forecast in vinyl ester resin market to 2024 by market by chemistry (bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry), end use industry (FRP, paint and coatings and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vinyl Ester Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817478/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the vinyl ester resin market looks attractive with opportunities in the pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint & coatings industries. The vinyl ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin. Polynt-Reichhold, AOC Aliancys, INEOS, Swancor, and Showa Denko are among the major suppliers of the vinyl ester resin market.



Vinyl Ester Resin



Vinyl Ester Resin



Vinyl Ester Resin



The study includes the vinyl ester resin market size and forecast for the vinyl ester resin market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, by chemistry, and the region as follows:



Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Chemistry Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resinNovolac vinyl ester resinBrominated vinyl ester resinOther chemistry



Vinyl Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)Pipe and tank Construction TransportationOther Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)Paint and Coatings Other Industry



Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Material ProcessingInstrumentation and MeasurementOthers



Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the vinyl ester resin companies profiled in this report include Polynt Group, Ashland Inc, Aliancys A.

G., AOC Resins, Swancor Ind. Co Ltd, Showa Denko K.

K., Sino Polymer Co. Ltd., Scott Bader Co. Ltd, Allnex, and others.



The analyst forecasts that bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin is expected to remain the largest segment due to its good mechanical and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost. Brominated vinyl ester resin is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its growing use in applications which require excellent resistance to heat, fire, and chemicals.



Within the vinyl ester resin market, fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) will remain the largest end use industry by value and value due to wider use in pipe and tank manufacturing. Paint and coating is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing infrastructural spending.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest market by value and volume. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction sectors.



Some of the features of “Vinyl Ester Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Vinyl ester resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry and by chemistry.

Segmentation analysis: Vinyl ester resin market size by end use industry and by chemistry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Vinyl ester resin market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric bicycle in the vinyl ester resin market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric bicycle in the vinyl ester resin market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the vinyl ester resin market by chemistry (bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry), end use industry (FRP, paint and coatings and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vinyl ester resin market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the vinyl ester resin market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this vinyl ester resin market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the vinyl ester resin market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the vinyl ester resin market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this vinyl ester resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this vinyl ester resin market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817478/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.