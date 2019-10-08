Aislelabs Awarded the Aruba Middle East Channel Ecosystem Partner of 2019

Aruba Networks has announced Aislelabs as their Middle East Channel Ecosystem Partner of the Year during the Aruba Channel Awards in Dubai.

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs was announced as the recipient of the Aruba Channel Award for Ecosystem Partner 2019. The Channel Ecosystem Partner award recognizes the achievements of the leading Middle East solution partners for Aruba Networks.



“It is an honour to be recognized by Aruba as the Middle East Channel Ecosystem Partner of the year,” said Nilesh Bansal, CTO of Aislelabs Inc. “We are thrilled to continue our long-lasting relationship with Aruba Networks and are pleased to be recognized with this award.”

Aruba unveiled the winners of the Aruba Channel Awards in Dubai during a night gala at H Hotel. Aislelabs, selected from hundreds of ecosystem partners, was awarded for their outstanding achievements and excellence. As an ecosystem partner, the Aislelabs platform connects through various integrations with Aruba hardware and creates a complete analytics and marketing solution.

The award reflects Aislelabs’ commitment to their partners and delivering the best service utilizing wireless technology. Their WiFi marketing and location analytics platforms allow businesses to best monetize their guest WiFi and understand the behaviour of their customers. Aislelabs is honoured to continue their long-lasting partnership with Aruba to deliver unparalleled technology that enhances and transforms the way enterprises do business.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. The client list includes top-tier property managers around the globe supporting the largest of enterprise businesses. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.



