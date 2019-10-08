SOTI Connect Adds New Printer Management Solutions with SATO, Brother and Printronix

SOTI Connect manages, secures and reduces downtime for printers and IoT devices

SOTI Inc., the world's most trusted provider of mobility and IoT solutions, today unveils at its annual user and partner conference SOTI SYNC, an industry-first solution to manage and secure connected devices for today's complex IoT environments, now including printer management. SOTI Connect makes it easy to connect with a variety of IoT devices, including those with MQTT and REST based protocols.



“The strength of our partnership with SATO, Brother and Printronix is a true testament to the level of service we provide to our customers. At SOTI, we pride ourselves on being in tune with customers and delivering the right solutions that are customized to their unique business needs. SOTI Connect is the solution that will elevate the IoT industry to new heights with its highly integrated management and security capabilities,” said Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO, SOTI.



A breakthrough IoT solution, SOTI Connect will support the management of SATO, Brother and Printronix printers with business-critical functionalities, designed for retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare sectors. As part of the SOTI ONE Platform, SOTI Connect is an IoT solution designed for business, that provides complete lifecycle management of all IoT devices within an organization. Its customizable architecture automatically generates user interfaces for managing IoT devices, allowing new devices to be quickly supported and managed, and empowering organizations to accelerate the deployment of IoT initiatives.

“With the advances in IoT and device connectivity, our customers expect time savings, accuracy and cost efficiency in their operations more than ever. SOTI Connect helps to improve the customer experience by ensuring our CLNX series, PWNX series and upcoming next generation printers operate at full capacity, reliably and around the clock, with significantly reduced downtime and remote help desk support to resolve issues with ease. We look forward to integrating other SATO products with this platform and bringing more value to our customers,” said Noriyasu Yamada, Executive Officer and Chief Alliance Officer, SATO Holdings Corporation.

“Customers who rely on our mobile, thermal and POS printers to fulfill core business functions have expressed the need for a robust management solution like SOTI Connect. We are thrilled to partner with SOTI to equip our customers with powerful solutions that allow them to manage and secure large fleets of printers across their supply chain and troubleshoot issues in real-time to keep their business moving,” said David Crist, President, Brother Mobile Solutions Inc.

“SOTI Connect provides our customers with a versatile solution to securely manage their printers, keeping them functioning optimally and avoiding costly downtime. Our printers are frequently deployed in mission-critical applications in industries, such as: automotive, food and beverage, consumer goods, and transportation and logistics, and SOTI Connect is an essential tool for providing visibility whether in large or small deployments,” said Sam Wang, President and CEO, TSC Auto ID/Printronix Auto ID.

SOTI remains at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that solve complex mobility and IoT challenges. SOTI Connect was developed in direct response to customer pain points around the management of industrial and enterprise printers. Customers realized they needed a scalable solution that could provide valuable insights and help them manage large fleets of printers in a similar way to mobile devices. Like mobile devices, when printers experience downtime, they are unable to fulfill their core functions, which is both costly and inefficient in business-critical environments where every second counts.

Downtime of business-critical devices in IoT environments results in a lack of visibility into operations, and can lead to lost revenue, reduced efficiency and negative customer experiences. SOTI Connect empowers IT departments to monitor IoT devices for security threats and configure the solution to automatically resolve issues and keep businesses running smoothly.

SOTI Connect will be commercially available on November 4, 2019. To read more, visit SOTI Connect.

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net.



