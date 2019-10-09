GayTravel.com Announces Partnership with Honolulu Pride™ for 2019 and 2020 Events

A colorful float makes its way down the Honolulu Pride™ Parade route. Honolulu Pride™ logo

This partnership will help promote events, organizations and campaigns that support the LGBT community in Hawaii and beyond.

We encourage travelers to pay it forward by donating their Let's Get OUT There! savings to the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, which organizes Honolulu Pride.” — Steve Rohrlick

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GayTravel.com, a trusted resource for LGBT travelers for over two decades, has announced an exciting partnership with Honolulu Pride™ for 2019 and 2020. As part of the partnership, GayTravel.com will provide marketing promotion and sponsorship development services to Hawaii’s largest and most colorful festival for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied communities.

Additionally, GayTravel.com, along with one of its Let’s Get OUT There! campaign partners, Advantage Rent a Car, will feature a rainbow-emblazoned vehicle in the Pride Parade, dubbed “The Honolulu Pride Ride.” This eye-catching vehicle display is designed to kick off the celebration of Honolulu Pride™ while also recognizing LGBT History Month throughout October.

As it makes its way down the Parade path and around Festival activities, this celebratory vehicle will remind LGBT travelers and their allies to book a rental car with Advantage and use the promo code GAYTRAVEL to get 20% off the lowest internet rate and a free additional driver, plus receive automatic SILVER-tier status in the company’s Expressway rewards program.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Honolulu Pride™ on their marketing and sponsorship efforts for 2019 and 2020 and to help support the event and the community through our Let’s Get OUT There! campaign,” GayTravel.com’s Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said. “This important campaign with Advantage has already saved gay travelers and their allies over a quarter of a million dollars. We encourage travelers to pay it forward by donating their savings to the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, which organizes Honolulu Pride™. Learn more about donating at gaytravel.com/lets-get-out-there.”

“Showing our commitment to the LGBT community is important to us here at Advantage, which is why we’re proud to offer deep discounts as part of the Let’s Get OUT There! campaign and celebrate the occasion with the Honolulu Pride Ride,” said Scott Davido, President and CEO of Advantage. “As the first Let’s Get OUT There! partner, we hope gay travelers and their allies take full advantage of the 20% discount at all of our nationwide locations.”

“Stay tuned after this year’s event as we begin to share details about a major sweepstakes we’re planning for 2020 that will feature a VIP grand prize trip to Honolulu Pride™,” Rohrlick said.

The 2019 Honolulu Pride™ Parade kicks off from Magic Island at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19. The Festival will be held at the Waikiki Shell — gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the Festival will continue until 6 p.m.

Pride Month in October includes more than three weeks of colorfully curated events at arts and culture institutions and educational, entertainment, nightlife and music venues across Honolulu.

Here are some highlights from the events lineup:

• Friday, October 11 - National Coming Out Day youth day celebration at UH Mānoa

• Thursday, October 17 - State of Pride documentary viewing at UH Manoa Art Auditorium with Q&A panel featuring Youtuber/activist Raymond Braun along with special guests from the 1969 NYC Stonewall Uprising

• Saturday, October 19 - Honolulu Pride™ Parade starts at 11 a.m. through Waikīkī, followed by the annual Honolulu Pride™ Festival opening 11:30 a.m. at the Waikiki Shell grounds at the base of Diamond Head

• Saturday, October 19 - Pride After Party at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand

• Sunday, October 20 - Lei x Stonewall Inn Honolulu Pride Pool Party fundraiser at ‘Alohilani Resort from 12pm-5pm

• Saturday, October 26 - Twerk 4 Mother Earth, a dance party centering WOC, BIPOC and QTIPOC re-imagining consent culture

“Every third Saturday in October, we host the Honolulu Pride™ Parade & Festival to culminate nearly a month packed with dozens of cultural, social and educational events hosted by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, our sponsors and partners, and Hawaii’s LGBTQ community,” said Joe Bock, director and marketing co-chair of Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation. “Celebrating Honolulu Pride™ in October— which is also LGBT History Month — allows greater participation by local groups and visitors. It’s a festival of diversity and inclusiveness, and everyone is welcome. So plan to join us in October and Celebrate The Rainbow!”

About Let’s Get OUT There!

Although the U.S. LGBT community’s purchasing power is estimated at $211 billion annually, no one has successfully harnessed that buying power in order to lower the prices of various goods and services for the betterment and enjoyment of the community and its allies, until now. Let’s Get OUT There! partners with LGBT-friendly companies to provide significant savings to LGBT consumers and their supporters, thereby allowing consumers to invest those dollars into causes and organizations of their choice—causes and organizations that work hand-in-hand with the community to create a safer, more inclusive world, not only for themselves but for generations to come.

In addition, by supporting Let’s Get OUT There! partners, not only will LGBT consumers enjoy amazing discounts, they will also continue to experience decreasing prices and enhanced benefits, for themselves and the community at large.

About GayTravel.com

GayTravel.com connects LGBT travelers with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants throughout the world. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming and unique recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable.

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook and Twitter, @GayTravelInsta on Instagram.



