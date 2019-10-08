Bakersfield Police Sued for Excessive Use of Force After Devastating Shooting Leaves Man Paralyzed

Plainclothes officers fired 12-15 rounds at close range at two unarmed people in a parked car

These officers took it upon themselves to sentence my client Mr. Ramirez to life in a wheelchair, and Ms. Segura to the severe trauma of nearly being killed herself.” — Civil Rights Attorney John Burris

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Markis Ramirez and Marinah Renae Segura have filed a civil rights lawsuit against Bakersfield Police Officers Ryan McWilliams and Isaac Aleman for the officers’ excessive and unreasonable use of deadly force in a Feb.11, 2019 shooting in East Bakersfield that left Ramirez paralyzed from his armpits down.The officers, in plain clothes and standing three feet away, fired 12 to 15 rounds into the parked car that Ramirez and Segura were seated in. Both of the Bakersfield residents were unarmed. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Kentucky Street.“We want answers, not just for our family, but for the whole community,” said Kim Adams, Ramirez’s mother. “Why is shooting at a seated, unarmed man 15 times ever necessary or justified? How could my son even know they were police officers if they weren’t in uniform? These lawbreakers nearly took my son’s life, and we deserve justice.”This was Officer Aleman’s third officer-involved shooting. Both officers have been placed on leave pending review by the Critical Incident Review Board.“These officers took it upon themselves to sentence my client Mr. Ramirez to life in a wheelchair, and Ms. Segura to the severe trauma of nearly being killed herself,” said Civil Rights Attorney John Burris . “This is not the justice system our citizens deserve, with officers wantonly ignoring protocols for use of deadly force that the laws of this state demand.”“Two unarmed people could have died that afternoon because officers were shooting to kill,” added Civil Rights Attorney DeWitt Lacy , also of the Oakland, Calif.-based John Burris Law Firm . “Witnesses did not hear sirens, and the officers did not identify themselves as police before opening fire on this young couple sitting in a car outside a house after dropping off their child with a friend.”



