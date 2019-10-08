Selligent Marketing Cloud Named a Leader in G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Automation

/EIN News/ -- G2 Fall 2019 Rankings Inform Marketing Technology Buying Decisions



SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud today announced that it was recognized as one of the best marketing automation solutions in the market – ranked a ‘Leader’ in the G2 (formerly G2 Crowd) Fall 2019 Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Automation . The report is published by G2 , the global user review site that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions. With hundreds of marketing automation software available in the market, Selligent is one of only 12 companies to receive this mid-market ranking.

Selligent Marketing Cloud’s ‘Leader’ rating is based on overall high satisfaction scores in reviews, with 100 percent of users giving it a four or five star rating, as well as large market presence. One-hundred percent of reviewers believe that the company is headed in the right direction. Selligent’s highest ratings were in quality of support, ease of use, and meets requirements. In addition, two of the company’s highest-rated features are sending outbound emails and automated alerts and tasks rated 96 percent and 94 percent by users, respectively.

“We are honored to be named a Leader in the mid-market Marketing Automation category, which celebrates our commitment to helping our clients to effectively engage with today’s connected consumers,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent. “Maintaining one of the highest rankings for quality of support year after year highlights our true understanding of what it means to be a trusted partner to our clients. This is a testament to our team’s efforts to deliver a truly powerful, intelligent platform that brings consumer value and supports business growth.”

“Selligent’s Leader ranking in the mid-market Marketing Automation report highlights the company’s substantial market presence and mid-market users’ satisfaction with the tool and its features,” said Kara Kennedy, Market Director at G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

The G2 Mid-Market Grid is based on unbiased user reviews and rates platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by authenticated mid-market G2 users along with vendor market data from online sources and social networks. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, vendor size, and social impact) and placed into four distinctions on the Grid. Learn more about what real users have to say or leave a review of Selligent Marketing Cloud on G2 .

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is an intelligent B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious marketers to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a network of global partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About G2

G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software technology and related services. More than three million users per month rely on G2.com to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 650,000 trusted customer reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October. The company’s first acquisition, Siftery, was announced in December 2018 following its Series C funding.

