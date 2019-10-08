Biocides Market Research Report: By Type (Halogenated, Metallic, Organosulfur, Organic Acid, Nitrogenous, Phenolic), Application (Water Treatment, Preservation, Human Hygiene, Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI&I) Cleaning), Regional Insight (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

In 2018, the global biocides market attained 1,062.3 kilotons sales volume, and it is expected to reach 1,376.6 kilotons by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of such products in consumer products and water treatment. Biocides are compositions or active substances that are intended to deter, render harmless, destroy, or exert a controlling effect on a harmful organism by biological or chemical means. They can act as preservatives, pesticides, or disinfectants in several applications.



On the basis of type, the biocides market is categorized into metallic, organosulfur, phenolic, nitrogenous, organic acid, halogenated, and others. The ‘others’ category includes inorganic acids, ozone, aldehydes, and alcohols. Among these, the category of halogenated biocides dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018), holding a share of more than 35.0% in 2018. This is due to the high demand for halogenated biocides as disinfectants for water treatment. This category is also predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.



When application is taken into consideration, the biocides market is divided into preservation, water treatment, household, industrial, & institutional (HI &I) cleaning, human hygiene, and others. Out of these, the division of water treatment accounted for approximately 45.0% share in 2018 and led the market throughout the historical period. The primary reason for this is the rising demand for treated water and potable water for industrial and residential applications, respectively. During the forecast period, the water treatment division is also projected to register the highest CAGR.



The rising demand for such substances for water treatment is one of the key drivers of the biocides market. As biocides have the ability to act as disinfectants and anti-fouling agents to impair the growth of harmful organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoans, they are deployed to disinfect not only water but the equipment used in its transportation, production, and storage. Furthermore, these products are also used for maintaining the microbiological quality of the water before and during its distribution. This process ensures an acceptable level of desirable microorganisms and eliminates pathogenic microorganisms.



Market Segmentation by Type

Halogenated

Metallic

Organosulfur

Organic Acid

Nitrogenous

Phenolic

Others



Market Segmentation by Application

Water Treatment

Residential

Industrial

Preservation

Wood

Paints and coatings

Food and beverages

Oil and gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Human Hygiene

Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI&I) Cleaning

Others



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Biocides Market

By type

By application

By country – U.S. and Canada

Europe Biocides Market

By type

By application

By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Biocides Market

By type

By application

By country – China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Biocides Market

By type

By application

By country – Brazil, South Africa, and others

