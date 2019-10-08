The market during the historical period (2014–2018), holding a share of more than 35.0% in 2018
Biocides Market Research Report: By Type (Halogenated, Metallic, Organosulfur, Organic Acid, Nitrogenous, Phenolic), Application (Water Treatment, Preservation, Human Hygiene, Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI&I) Cleaning), Regional Insight (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biocides Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815905/?utm_source=GNW
In 2018, the global biocides market attained 1,062.3 kilotons sales volume, and it is expected to reach 1,376.6 kilotons by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of such products in consumer products and water treatment. Biocides are compositions or active substances that are intended to deter, render harmless, destroy, or exert a controlling effect on a harmful organism by biological or chemical means. They can act as preservatives, pesticides, or disinfectants in several applications.
On the basis of type, the biocides market is categorized into metallic, organosulfur, phenolic, nitrogenous, organic acid, halogenated, and others. The ‘others’ category includes inorganic acids, ozone, aldehydes, and alcohols. Among these, the category of halogenated biocides dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018), holding a share of more than 35.0% in 2018. This is due to the high demand for halogenated biocides as disinfectants for water treatment. This category is also predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
When application is taken into consideration, the biocides market is divided into preservation, water treatment, household, industrial, & institutional (HI &I) cleaning, human hygiene, and others. Out of these, the division of water treatment accounted for approximately 45.0% share in 2018 and led the market throughout the historical period. The primary reason for this is the rising demand for treated water and potable water for industrial and residential applications, respectively. During the forecast period, the water treatment division is also projected to register the highest CAGR.
The rising demand for such substances for water treatment is one of the key drivers of the biocides market. As biocides have the ability to act as disinfectants and anti-fouling agents to impair the growth of harmful organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoans, they are deployed to disinfect not only water but the equipment used in its transportation, production, and storage. Furthermore, these products are also used for maintaining the microbiological quality of the water before and during its distribution. This process ensures an acceptable level of desirable microorganisms and eliminates pathogenic microorganisms.
Market Segmentation by Type
Halogenated
Metallic
Organosulfur
Organic Acid
Nitrogenous
Phenolic
Others
Market Segmentation by Application
Water Treatment
Residential
Industrial
Preservation
Wood
Paints and coatings
Food and beverages
Oil and gas
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Human Hygiene
Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI&I) Cleaning
Others
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America Biocides Market
By type
By application
By country – U.S. and Canada
Europe Biocides Market
By type
By application
By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Biocides Market
By type
By application
By country – China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of APAC
Rest of the World (RoW) Biocides Market
By type
By application
By country – Brazil, South Africa, and others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815905/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.