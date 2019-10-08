Rigan Machado joins Fight To Fame’s Search For The Next Hollywood Action Star

Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner joins a team of champions and global talent in the search for the world’s next action superstar

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2019 -- Fight To Fame, the first blockchain-based sports entertainment platform paving new paths to fame for action superstars, today announces top Jiu-Jitsu fighter and mixed martial artist Rigan Machado has joined the team as Champion Ambassador.



Machado is the latest champion attached to the project, alongside African Champion Ambassador Chris Van Heerden, and Roy Jones Jr., with several additional champions from around the world to be announced. To add to the excitement, the innovative entertainment platform is partnering with a number of action movie stars and creating a reality TV show to bring Fight To Fame to life.

Machado is no stranger to fighting glory, having won every Brazillian National Championship in every belt division from the time he was 14 to the time he was 21. His record of 365 wins and 0 losses in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition makes him a clear choice for helping to uncover and mentor the next generation of talented fighters, particularly those from Brazil, as part of the Fight To Fame search.

“I’ve dedicated my life to mentoring and uplifting the next generation of talented fighters, not just in my home country of Brazil, but around the world,” said Machado. “I believe that nurturing the minds and talents of our young people is the key to investing in the collective betterment of humanity. Fight To Fame was created by leaders who also believe in this mission, and I couldn’t be more proud to join them in making this vision a global reality.”

The competition is slated to kick off in Fall 2019. Champion Ambassadors like Machado and Van Heerden will help spearhead the first stages, leading an international combat talent search in over 100 countries. Selected fighters will attend “Fight School,” where they will learn the tricks of the film fighting trade, and compete with one another for the grand prize: the "Gold Belt" and a featured role in an upcoming action film, furnished by several major Hollywood production companies.

