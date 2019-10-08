Screenings of New Documentary Expose Trauma Inflicted on Children of Divorcing Parents by our Family Court System

Canadian Screenings Start Oct 9th, Run in Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORY – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEScreenings of New Documentary Expose Trauma Inflicted on Children of Divorcing Parents by our Family Court SystemCanadian Screenings Start Oct 9th, Run in Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge and Medicine HatTORONTO, ON -- (October 8, 2019) - The new documentary Erasing Family gives voice to the avoidable trauma experienced by over one million Canadian children of divorcing parents.The goal of this film is to make family break-up healthier for children by offering a concrete road-map for policy and service improvements. This message resonates with a broad consensus that we have a broken family law system that urgently needs repair. With an election around the corner, the film is a wake up call to policy makers to work toward structural reform that puts children first.The film interviews activists for change who believe the most impactful remedy would be a presumption of equal parenting between mothers and fathers in the event of separation or divorce. Although a Nanos poll showed that 70% of Canadians support equal parenting and only 13% oppose it, and despite social science research demonstrating that equal parenting provides the best outcomes for children, legislative efforts have been repeatedly blocked.The film's prequel, Erasing Dad, which explored parental alienation in South America, was originally banned from YouTube because it exposed how some professionals make money by keeping parents and children separated. The ban was overturned, the film became incredibly popular and it helped to improve family law in Argentina.For full information and the screening schedule, visit www.erasingfamily.ca CONTACTJustin TrottierExecutive Director,Canadian Centre for Men and Familiesjtrottier@menandfamilies.org416-402-8856The Canadian Centre for Men and Families is a men’s health and social service agency with offices across Canada.-30-



