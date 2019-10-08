The Global Organic Snacks Market size is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.09% CAGR during the forecast period.

The organic snack foods are packaged and made to be portable, nutritious, healthy, and satisfying by the taste. The rapid market growth of organic snacks can be largely attributed to the increasing health awareness among the people. The young population is now more cautious while consuming organic foods that are beneficial for the body. This cautious behavior is rising because of the use of pesticides, GMOs, and chemicals in the food harvest. Reason being, it raises health concerns, and since consumers in emerging economies have higher spending power, people become more selective about what they consume as food. This trend has further led to the escalating adoption of organic snacks and has observed an extensive acceptance of organic snacks across the metropolitan cities and tier 2 and tier 3 cities.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Nutrition Bars, Candy, Salty Snacks, Nuts and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Retail Stores, Super Market/ Hyper Market, Online and Others. Based on Age Group, the market is segmented into Millennial, Generation X and Baby Boomers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SunOpta, Inc., YummyEarth, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Navitas Organics, Hormel Foods Corporation, Campbell Soup Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Kewpie Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and United Natural Foods, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



• Nutrition Bars



• Candy



• Salty Snacks



• Nuts



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Retail Stores



• Super Market/ Hyper Market



• Online



By Age Group



• Millennial



• Generation X



• Baby Boomers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SunOpta, Inc.



• YummyEarth, Inc.



• General Mills, Inc.



• Navitas Organics



• Hormel Foods Corporation



• Campbell Soup Company



• The Kraft Heinz Company



• Kewpie Corporation



• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



• United Natural Foods, Inc.



