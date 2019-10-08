When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 10, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 08, 2019 Product Type: Medical Devices Xenotransplantation Generic Drugs Animal Rule 510(k) Immunology & Microbiology Defense & Security Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Global Commodities, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Global Commodities Corporation, Hayward, CA is recalling one lot of Buenas Brand frozen grated coconut because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

PRODUCT NAME: GRATED COCONUT, BRAND NAME: BUENAS, DESCRIPTION: FROZEN GRATED COCONUT, UPC: 4806514650443, LOT NUMBER: 10BAAGA; 16 oz. PLASTIC BAG, PRODUCT OF THE PHILIPPINES.

The coconut was shipped to retail locations in northern California beginning in February 2018.

The issue was discovered through testing conducted by the State of California Department of Public Health while investigating reported illnesses.

Kindly remove the above item from the shelves and return to us for proper credit. If you have any questions, call Global Commodities Corporation at (510) 785-8885. Our hours are Monday – Friday 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.