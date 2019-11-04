New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey to Call for On the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Much Better Compensation Results

“We offer on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we are certain he will be much more helpful that a ‘free’ book, package or kit related to mesothelioma.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

TRENTON , NEW JERSEY, USA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “We are urging a Navy Veteran in New Jersey who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so can introduce them to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses.

“We offer on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we are certain he will be much more helpful that a ‘free’ book, package or kit related to mesothelioma. For starters as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 Erik Karst will be able to answer specific questions about mesothelioma and how the financial compensation workers.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey create what they refer to as the list. The ‘list’ is documentation of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. As the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, “If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey or their family members care about getting the best compensation it is vital they get as specific as possible about their asbestos exposure and we do everything possible to help. We also want to emphasize this service is free.” https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed Veteran or person anywhere in New Jersey, including communities such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, or Trenton.

For the best possible treatment option in New Jersey, the New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The Rutgers University’s Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick: http://www.cinj.org/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



