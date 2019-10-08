SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COF OLLI WTRH SDC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: February 2, 2018 and July 29, 2019

Get additional information about COF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019

Get additional information about OLLI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.

Get additional information about WTRH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/waitr-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering

Get additional information about SDC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.