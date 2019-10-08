CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, SRPT and SNDL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering ("SPO") that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - August 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

Allegations: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frutarom Industries Ltd. ("Frutarom"), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Class Period: September 6, 2017 - August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta's drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Allegations: Sundial Growers Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

