Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter Results and Conference Call on October 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 25, 2019 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.



Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com . A replay of the call may be accessed at the same location later in the day and will remain available for 30 days.

For any questions, please contact Denny’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2019, Denny’s had 1,702 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 137 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Aruba, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com .

Investor Contact: Curt Nichols 877-784-7167 Media Contact: Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners 646-428-0629



