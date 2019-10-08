Veritas Farms Attends 2019 GMDC Selfcare Summit; Meets With Top Regional and National Distributors and Retailers

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRMD) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has attended the 2019 Global Market Development Center (GMDC) Selfcare Summit (formerly, the GMDC Health Beauty Wellness Marketing Conference), which was held in Indianapolis from October 3-7, 2019.



At the Summit, the Company held 18 pre-scheduled meetings, lasting either 10 or 20 minutes, with key decision makers of top regional and national distributors and retailers. The Company showcased its core Veritas Farms™ product portfolio and previewed new products that are planned for launch during the fourth quarter of 2019. Key Veritas Farms staff also took the opportunity to meet with existing distribution and retail partners to discuss plans for the remainder of the year and to pitch new products and advertising programs.

“Meeting with our current, and hopefully future, distribution and retail partners sequentially over the course of the four day Summit is an efficient way for Veritas Farms to both source new opportunities and to grow existing relationships,” explained VP of Channel Development Mike Krouskos. “By successfully leveraging the GMDC Summit, we believe that we will be able to further expand our formidable retail and online distribution network to generate growth for the Company.”

Aside from enhancing existing and establishing new distribution and retail relationships at the Summit, Veritas Farms also took advantage of the opportunity to cement its standing as a thought leader in the Full Spectrum Hemp/CBD space. Derek Thomas, VP of Business Development, took part in the Natural & CBD Selfcare Opportunities Panel held on Saturday October 5th.

Attendance at the 2019 GMDC Selfcare Summit represents part of Veritas Farms’ ongoing efforts to aggressively expand the Company’s distribution and retail network. This approach is designed to work in tandem with our recent Billboard campaigns and other efforts to raise awareness about the Company and its expanding Veritas Farms™ product line.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRMD) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



